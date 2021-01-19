COVID-19: Kwara NMA loses member

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kwara Chapter, has lost a member, Dr Martin Ighodalo of the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Ilorin, to coronavirus.

Prof. Issa Baba, NMA Chairman, Kwara Chapter, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

“I want to regrettably inform you about the passing to glory of Martin Ighodalo who was a classmate in the Medical School.

“He was lost to complications of COVID-19.

“May God Almighty repose his soul and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased obtained a Bachelor of Science from the University of Ibadan in 1985 and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from University of Ilorin in 1994. (NAN)