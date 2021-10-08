COVID-19: Kwara Govt. warns health officials against issuing cards to unvaccinated people

Kwara Government has warned health officials against issuing COVID-19 vaccination cards to

people who refused to be vaccinated, but wish to acquire the cards.

Dr Nusirat Elelu, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, gave the warning on Friday at a news

conference at University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

She condemned the alleged acquisition of such vaccination cards by those who would not want to be vaccinated.

She said “some people want to have the cards endorsed without actually getting vaccinated. This is wrong.”

Elelu urged the public to report any health officials caught in the nefarious act to the state healthcare development agency.

She, however, explained that “all cards have barcodes captured in a database and if you obtain a card that is illegal,

chances are that the card will not be recognised.

“This will happen when you travel because it won’t be within the accredited database of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency,” she warned.

The executive secretary also pledged continuous support to UNILORIN “in its drive to get substantial members of the community vaccinated against COVID-19.”

She noted that the agency had been on the university’s campus at different times since the outbreak of the pandemic to get both the staff and students vaccinated.

On the misinformation surrounding the vaccines, she assured stakeholders that it had been certified safe and approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and NAFDAC.

She said “all COVID-19 vaccines underwent rigorous testing in clinical trials to prove that they meet internationally agreed benchmarks for safety and effectiveness.”

On adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines, Elelu noted that “like any vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines can cause mild and short term side effects.

“They include headache or inflammation at the injection site that usually go away within a few days on their own.”

She advised concerned individuals to visit a healthcare facility if such side effects did not go away within 48 hours.

She said that the agency would continue to embark on advocacies to sensitise the people on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

She urged the public who had yet to receive their jabs to go and get vaccinated.

She advised that “those who had taken the vaccine should continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing, wearing and face mask.

“There is also the need for people to continue to keep their rooms well ventilated, avoid crowds, ensure regular washing of hands and cough into a bent elbow or tissue.” (NAN)

