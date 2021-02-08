COVID-19: Kwara Govt sets up Technical Working Group on vaccine introduction

The Kwara Government has set up a Technical Working Group (TWG) as part of the national response to COVID-19 vaccine introduction. This is contained in a issued by the Ministry of Health, Dr Nusirat Elelu. Elelu said the TWG will be headed by the Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Care Development Agency.

She said the TWG will serve as an advisory body to the state as part of its strategies to sensitise people ahead of the introduction of COVID-19 vaccine.

Elelu said the TWG has members drawn from relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), community based organisations, traditional institutions and faith-based organisations.

She explained that the vaccine brings a sense of hope to Nigerians whose lives have been affected by the pandemic. She urged the various stakeholders to help to sensitise the public on the need to embrace it.

Elelu said the TWG was set up to map out strategies for the introduction of the vaccine in the state based on templates already established by the Federal Government. She said the vaccine would help to arrest the widespread destruction of the virus whose spread has crippled economies globally.

“We urge all stakeholders to help sensitise the public and stand up against myths and rumour in order to tackle any challenges,” she said. Speaking also, Dr Michael Oguntoye, the Director of the Primary Health Care System, said that the widespread destruction by the pandemic was enormous and strategies designed to combat it should be embraced by all.

The Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Yahaya, stressed the need for stakeholders to improve public acceptance of the vaccine and erase whatever doubts from the society. He said the TWG will plan and develop strategies and modalities for the acceptance of the first tranche of the COVID 19 vaccine in the state. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communication, Alhaja Rabiat AbdulRahaman, urged the agency to promptly work within the Risk Communication framework to sensitise and create public enlightenment to propagate the COVID 19 vaccine introduction.

AbdulRahaman further said the ministry will ramp up various enlightenment programmes to deepen public acceptance of the vaccine ahead of the vaccine introduction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria will receive 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in March, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement on Jan. 15. He said that the vaccines add to 100,000 expected doses of Pfizer vaccine. (NAN)