COVID-19: Kwara Govt bars new entrants

The Kwara State Government says it will not accommodate any new entrant into the state in keeping with the ban on inter-state movement to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman COVID-19 Technical Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, stated this while meeting with the leadership of the Hausa community in the state on Monday in Ilorin.

Alabi said that some of the COVID-19 index cases in Kwara were non-residents but travellers intercepted by security personnel in the state.

He, therefore, urged community leaders to inform their members to stay wherever they were until after the pandemic.

According to the deputy governor, the virus does not show on faces and the moment a carrier mingles with others, it increases community spreading.

He said for this reason, the government would not allow any visitor into the state in order to curb community transmission of the dreaded disease, except those on essential services or those granted special permissions.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Hajia Aisha Ahman-Patigi, noted that the government could not address the migration problem, especially from the north, without involving the Hausa community in the state.

Ahman-Patigi drew reference from Islamic admonition: ‘When there is pandemic in any community, everyone should remain where they are.’

She urged the Hausa community to cooperate with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

On his part, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, Assistant Wakili, Serikin Hausawa, Kwara State, who represented the Seriki, appreciated Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his effort in containing the spread of the virus.

He pledged the cooperation of the community to support the committee in its resolve to curb the disease.

Suleiman also appreciated the state government for the palliative given to members of the community.

(NAN) COVID-19 lockdown news , lockdown extension