COVID-19: Kwara Govt. announces Jan. 11 for schools resumption

Kwara Government has announced that tertiary institutions will resume on Jan. 11, 2021, under strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Government and Spokesman for Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin.

“Government has directed that the tertiary institutions should put in place appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus on their campuses.