Kwara has confirmed five new COVID-19 cases, bringing to nine, the total number of cases in the state.

The state Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq gave the figures in his Twitter handle on Friday.

According to him, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state was seven as at 8.00p.m. on Friday.

The governor urged the state residents to stay at home for safety

