COVID -19 kills NAFDAC staff, agency begins mass testing at HQ

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye has confirmed the death of the agency’s staff due to COVID-19 disease..

She confirmed this in a statement addressed to the Staff of the agency’s Corporate Headquarters, Abuja dated September 10,2020

The DG said, “It is with a deep sense of loss I want to inform you that the Agency lost a member of her staff to the COVID-19 disease some days ago.(sic)

“The Management commiserates with the family of the deceased

and wishes to use this medium to express her heartfelt condolences to the entire staff for the irreparable loss.”(sic)

She disclosed that “This sad situation informed the COVID-19 test carried out at the Headquarters today (10th September 2020) to reduce the possible spread of the disease and forestall such incidence.

“Consequent on the above, and deliberations with Directors in Abuja and the COVID-19 Task Force, I hereby direct as follows: All staff in the Corporate Headquarters must be tested by the FCT Public Health Department. Therefore, all staff who are yet to be tested should be in the Office (NAFDAC Office, Wuse, Zone 7, Abuja) for the Covid-19 test slated for Friday, 11th September 2020.

“The Headquarters will be closed for the first two days next week. Staff should work from home and will be advised by their Director or Head of Unit when to resume duty

“All staff who have been tested today or that would be tested on 11th September should remain at home until they receive the result of the test and follow the NCDC and PTF Protocol guidance. on wearing the face mask, regular washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and maintenance of at least 6ft social distance between persons.

“Any staff that is confirmed positive by the FCT Public Health Department must remain at home for 14 days and follow further instructions from the Health Department. However, staff who are negative should liaise with their Directors/Head of Unit on the mode of resumption of

work.

“All staff should be more alert to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus and should exercise extra vigilance in complying with the NCDC and PTF Protocol guidance.

“Staff must follow the necessary precautions in the workplace as stipulated in the NAFDAC Guidance on work Protocols During Covid-19 Pandemic that was released in May 2020.

“Directors/Unit Heads should ensure that those protocols are observed strictly. where it is practically impossible to maintain the 6ft distance in an office setting, Directors/Unit Heads should draw up a work roster to alternate the workdays of such Officers.

According to the DG, “Arrangements are being made to decontaminate the premises by Monday before resumption . Please be assured of the commitment of the Agency to take necessary steps to reduce the spread of the virus.”