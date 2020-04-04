COVID-19: Keep your children against Pedophiles, Rights Agency warns parents

By Tina George, Minna

The Director of Niger State Child Rights Agency, Barrister Mariam Kolo has advised parents to keep their children and wards indoors during the lockdown, warning that pedophiles were on the prowl.

Speaking exclusively with Newsdiaryonline in Minna on Saturday, Kolo said the Agency had been receiving distress calls regarding rape, sodomy, and molestation.

She warned that leaving children unattended to at this period, might ruin the life of the child for a lifetime.

“I call on parents to leave their children indoors during this lockdown period. They should not leave their children unattended.

“How can you be inside and you are satisfied with your children outside, not knowing what is happening to them. This is the time for these sexual perpetrators to operate freely.

“We have been getting a lot of distress calls due to the increase in these crimes. These crimes are committed because this is the time they have easy access.

“As a parent, don’t be tired of your children this period. You can keep them engaged and watch them as they are with you in the house. Always monitor their movement”, she advised.

The Director-General further said that parents need to sensitize their children about the coronavirus and let them know they could contract them anywhere.

She also cautioned mothers to be extra careful, watchful and protect their female children from ‘uncles’, and ‘cousins’ in the house.