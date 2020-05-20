COVID-19: Kebbi plans improved agricultural yields

Share the news













Kebbi state government is planning to improve agricultural yields for farmers during the 2020 raining farming season.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Monday summoned a meeting with the line Ministires in the agricultural sector, to map out how food production is going to be improved, by assisting the farmers with the necessary assorted farming inputs, during the season

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Barrister Attahiru Maccido, announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting.

The meeting that was attended by all the relevant stakeholders in agricultural production in the state was presided over by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, at the Council Chamber, Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Barrister Attahiru Maccido gave an assurance that, all the necessary agricultural inputs would be made readily available to the , farmers towards achieving bumper harvests, this wet season period.

“The main essence of the meeting is that, His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, invited the Ministries concerned with the agricultural sector.

“This was the view to brainstorm on how to assist the farmers, as well as how to improve food production during the period under review.

“The farmers will be assisted with improved seedlings, assorted fertilizers , training and useful agricultural extension information ,” he said.

It will be recalled that, the Kebbi State Government had already procured fertilisers for distribution to the farmers , at reduced costs.

Similarly, the new tractors that were acquired are being distributed throughout the state, in consonance with the policy thrust of Atiku Bagudu’s administration.

“This is to encourage mechanised farming, as a panacea to boosting the cultivation of both food and cash crops in Kebbi state,” the Commissioner, further averred .

In attendance at the meeting were Governor Atiku Bagudu, Chief of Staff, Government House, Secretary to the State Government , Commissioners for Agriculture, Animal Health, Budget and Economic Planning, Permanent Secretaries, Ministries of Agriculture, Animal Health, Budget, Local Government, as well as Heads of KARDA and IFAD, among others.

