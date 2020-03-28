COVID-19: Kebbi govt shuts borders

The Kebbi State Government has directed the closure of all its borders with neighbouring states, effective from midnight, Saturday, March 28, as part of measures to curb the spread of Corona virus (COVID-19).Gov. Atiku Bagudu gave the directive in a special statewide broadcast to the people of the state on Saturday, in Birnin- Kebbi.Bagudu however, said that the restriction order did not affect vehicles on emergency services, security agencies or those transporting food, fuel and pharmaceutical products.

“These people-friendly and public-spirited exemptions are to effectively cushion the unexpected impact on the livelihoods of the peace loving and law abiding people of the state.“The administration has directed all markets to operate minimal hours under close monitoring by the Task Force on Corona virus, to reduce social gatherings of the people,” he said.He also ordered that all schools, including Islamiyya and Almajiri schools, should remain closed till further notice.

“In addition, all public places, including event centres, have been directed to limit the gathering of people at a time, while all large gatherings have been discouraged and would be frowned at.“The government has made it clear that the stay- at- home order was tailored towards minimising the gathering of many people in one place,” he said.Bagudu noted that the measures were necessary and not aimed at molesting, intimidating or suppressing any individual or group of people, based on any political, religious or ethnic affiliations.“These are all encompassing and general actions targeting all of us, and they are totally binding.“Consequently, the government regrets any inconvenience such necessary measures might cause.”The governor also announced that the Task Force was expected to enforce the directive to the latter.He, however, said that the restrictions would be relaxed as soon as confidence on people’s safety and well being had been restored.The governor urged the people of Kebbi State to continue to show understanding and solidarity, as government struggles to tackle the situation.“They should as well sustain their current tempo of support to all the initiatives directed at controlling the spread of Corona virus to the state,”he added.The governor thanked the people of the state, especially those involved in dealing with the challenge, for their unrelenting efforts.He appealed to aviation and road transport workers, as well as security agencies, to pay more attention to recommended measures and strictly comply with them. (NAN)