COVID-19: Kebbi govt. receives 60,704 doses of Moderna vaccines

The Kebbi State Government has received 60,704 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government, a state government official has said.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jaafar Muhammad, made this known during the official administration of the new doses in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He explained that those who had taken first jabs of AstraZeneca vaccines would need to wait for the arrival of it second doses for their second jabs.

He added that they should not take the Moderna vaccine with AstraZeneca.

“Kebbi State has received 60,704 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

“These vaccines are going to be given across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“On behalf of Gov. Atiku Bagudu, the governor of Kebbi State, I want to formerly launch the Moderna vaccines to the glory of Allah and humanity.

“The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe; it has been satisfied by the international regulatory body agencies such as NAFDAC; and the vaccines are within the interval of 30 days after you take the first dose.

“We want to encourage the people of Kebb State to accept the vaccines, especially those that have not taken the AstraZeneca.

“During the first phase, Kebbi state has performed tremendously in the vaccines’ utilisation, and we are the third state in the first implementation.

“And equally, we have the coverage of about 57,000 doses that we have done to our people.

“We, therefore, want to encourage our people, those that have not taken the vaccines before, between the age of 18 years and above to be able to contain the spread of coronavirus in our state and in Nigeria,” he said.

Muhammad urged those who had taken the first jabs of the AstraZeneca doses to wait for the arrival of the new doses of the vaccines, saying that they should not take Moderna vaccines.(NAN)

