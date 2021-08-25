COVID-19: Kebbi govt. receives 60,704 doses of Moderna vaccines

August 25, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Kebbi Government has received 60,704 doses of Moderna COVID-19 from the Federal Government, a government official has said.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jaafar Muhammad, made this known during the official administration of the new doses in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He explained those who had taken first jabs of AstraZeneca would need to wait arrival of it second doses for their second jabs.

He added they should not take the Moderna vaccine with AstraZeneca.

“Kebbi has received 60,704 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

“These are going to be given across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“On behalf of Gov. Atiku Bagudu, the governor of Kebbi State, I want to formerly launch the Moderna to the glory of Allah and humanity.

“The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe; it has been satisfied by the international regulatory body agencies such as NAFDAC; and the are within the interval of 30 days after you take the first dose.

“We want to encourage the people of Kebb to accept the vaccines, especially those have not taken the AstraZeneca.

“During the first phase, Kebbi has performed tremendously in the vaccines’ utilisation, and we are the third in the first implementation.

“And equally, we have the coverage of about 57,000 doses we have done to our people.

“We, therefore, want to encourage our people, those have not taken the before, between the age of 18 years and above to be able to contain the spread of coronavirus in our and in Nigeria,” he said.

Muhammad urged those who had taken the first jabs of the AstraZeneca doses to wait arrival of the new doses of the vaccines, saying that they should not take Moderna vaccines.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,