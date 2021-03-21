COVID-19: Kebbi Gov’t. reaffirms safety, efficacy of vaccine 

March 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Covid-19, Health, News, Project 0



The Kebbi State Government has reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine as certified by the Government.


The Commissioner for Health and Chairman Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Ja’afar Muhammad stated this when he led members of the Task Force to pay homage on the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar in Birnin Kebbi on .


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Emir is the Chaiirman of Kebbi State Council of Chiefs.


The Commissioner informed the Emir that they were at the palace to intimate him on the receipt of doses of COVID-19 by the state government for onward vaccination to the people.


He solicited the support of traditional rulers, Islamic clerics, elders and other interest groups to enable the vaccination exercise record the desired success.


NAN that the Chief Medical Director Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, the , Kebbi Primary Healthcare Agency and representative of World Health Organation (WHO) harped on the need for people to make themselves available for the vaccination.


Reponding, Iliyasu-Bashar pledged the readiness of traditional institutions to extend necessary support to ensure total success of the exercise.


The Emir that the traditional institutions across the state would put machinery in motion to sensitise subjects on the need to be vaccinated. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,