COVID-19: Kebbi first lady takes sensitization campaign to Emir’s place

In her effort to sensitize the public on Coronavirus pandemic, wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu on Friday, took sensitization campaign to the palace of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar.

Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu who was received by the emir and his councillors at Abdullahin Gwandu Palace in Birnin Kebbi, said the sensitization campaign was necessary in view of the importance of traditional and religious leaders towards the success of the campaign against the deadly disease that is now ravaging the world.

Emir of Gwandu washing his hands in presence of his subjects

She said traditional leaders have a big role to play in creating awareness on preventive measures against COVID-19, which depended largely on personal Hygiene, especially washing the hands with sanitizers or soap.

Dr. Zainab emphasized that people have to imbibe the culture of personal hygiene against the virus as well as keep faith in God through prayers for protection and desist from going against God injunctions.

She said though the disease has no cure yet, Islam stresses the need for body hygiene as one of the most important preventive measures.

She spoke on various hadith (sayings of Prophet Muhammad) which encourages Muslms to always maintain purity of the body and soul as prerequisite of accepting ones prayers by Allah.

The wife of the governor thanked the emir and his councillors for supporting the campaign against Covid 19 and hoped that the message would reach out to people to take necessary preventive measures.

Responding, the emir expressed delight on the sensitization visit to his palace by the governor’s wife.

He said Dr. Zainab needed to be commended because of the concern she has demonstrated to educate the people on preventive measures against the pandemic diseases

The monarch warn people to change their attitude, fear God and repent from their sins so that God would stop the scourge of the disease.

”Stop violating God”s injunctions and rules. These disease could be torment from God as a result of sins”, the emir warned.

He also charged parents to monitor their children and ensure they maintain good hygienic practice especially washing their hands after they finished playing to safeguard against any outbreak of disease.

The royal father also urged Imams and Islamic scholars to preach and enlighten people about the dangers of covid 19 as well as the preventive measures .

Earlier, Dr. Abubakar Attahiru Kaoje , the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency said covid 19 has become a world pendemic and it was gradually getting to countries, Nigeria inclusive within a short period of time .

He said both the state and federal government were taking steps to curtail its spread and people should take precautionary measures against it.

He warned that people should desist from sleeping in over crowded place/room as the hot season sets in to avoid contacting diseases.

Highlights of the visit included educative video show on Corana Virus and demonstration on proper hand washing with sanitizer by the emir of Gwandu.

Among the entourage of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu were, Hajiya Zara’u Wali, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Executive Secretary of State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar Attahiru Kaoje, Officials from National Orientation Agency (NOA), Wives of LG Chairmen and Women councillors.