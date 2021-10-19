COVID-19: KDSG makes vaccinations, facemasks, mandatory as from Oct. 31 –Official

Adherence to COVID-19 protocols of vaccination and wearing of facemasks would be compulsory as from Oct. 31, for anyone wishing access to any government office, the state government has said.

A statement conveying the directive, issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, in Kaduna, noted that the Ministry of health had since commenced the vaccination of all civil servants, an exercise that would be completed by the end of October.

The government statement said: ‘’Visitors to government offices will need to present their vaccination cards.

‘’Given the limited supply of vaccines that are currently available, visitors that have not yet been vaccinated will, in the interim, be permitted entry upon presentation of evidence of registration with the state Ministry of Health for the purpose of vaccination.’’

The ‘’Commissioner for health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, has announced that residents are encouraged to register at the nearest primary health centre for COVID-19 vaccinations, so that the relevant authorities can easily contact them as more COVID-19 vaccines become available.’’

According to Adekeye, the state government was constantly monitoring COVID-19 infections in the state and reviewing its pattern of spread.

‘’Based on these reviews, the State’s COVID-19 Taskforce has advised the government that the risk of mass infection by COVID-19 still remains.

” This necessitates that careful attention be paid to continued enforcement of preventive measures and encouraging residents of Kaduna state to practice personal responsibility more consistently.

‘’This is in line with the FORWARD campaign launched last year to help citizens adopt preventive measures as the state reopened, after months of lockdown,’’ he added.

Adekeye said that residents of the state should comply with the simple tests outlined in the FORWARD campaign.

The campaign counselled people on wearing facemasks, observing physical distance, practicing respiratory hygiene, washing hands often with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, avoiding large gatherings, remaining indoors as much as possible and eat immunity-boosting diets. (NAN)

