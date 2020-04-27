COVID-19: KDSG confirms five new cases from Kano

Kaduna State Ministry of Health has confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in the state, among the almajiris who were repatriated from Kano State, the commissioner, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni has disclosed .

In a statement that she personally signed on Monday, the Commissioner said that there are now nine active cases in Kaduna state.

‘’The contacts of the new cases are being traced so that they can be monitored and tested if they meet the case definition,’’ Dr Baloni added.

According to her, ‘’the new patients have been moved to the Infectious Diseases Control Centre, the state’s premier isolation centre. Our medical professionals are treating them with the same high standards and we wish all our nine active cases speedy recovery.’’

The Commissioner reassured that the testing capacity has improved in the state, adding that Kaduna State has ‘’two labs, one each in Kaduna and Zaria, having been accredited by NCDC to conduct Covid-19 tests.’’

The statement reminded ‘’the general public of the importance of hand-washing, personal hygiene, social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings in helping protect us all from Covid-19. It is important to stay home, stay safe and save lives.’’