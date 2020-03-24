COVID-19: Katsina transport coy provides sanitisers, face masks for passengers

The Katsina State Transport Authority (KTSTA) has provided sanitisers, face masks and reduced the number of passengers per vehicle as part of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus.The KTSTA General Manager, Alhaji Haruna Musa, disclosed this on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that the measure was in line with Gov. Aminu Masari’s directives to the company, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners and Tricycle Operators on safety measures against Conoravirus.According to him, passenger are also being screened before boarding the vehicles to ascertain their health status.Musa revealed that sanitisers were provided for the passengers to wash their hands, after which, a face mask is given to each passenger to cover their mouth and nose

.He said that all 18-seater vehicles would now carry 14 passengers to provide enough space in between the passengers.The GM added that similar procedures were being followed at all the company’s parks outside the state.Musa directed all depot managers to adhere to hygienic practices at their stations for safety of the passengers.He said that the company would continue to take other measures that would prevent the spread of Coronavirus.(NAN)