COVID-19: Katsina raises N241m in donations as cases rise to 9

The Katsina State COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee says it has so far raised over N241 million in donations from philanthropists and organisations to support the fight against the pandemic in the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, disclosed this at a press conference on Friday in Katsina.

He said N207.5 million of the amount was already domiciled in the committee’s UBA account while the remaining N33.5 million were pledges.

Yakubu, who is also the state’s Deputy Governor, said that the committee had expended N172.7 million on the establishment of well equipped isolation centres at the Federal Medical Centre, General Amadi Rimi Specialists Hospital and 160 capacity isolation centre at the IDPs camp, all in Katsina.

He also said that the committee spent part of the money on fumigation of public places, including markets, mosques and churches as well as to provide water tanks and sanitary materials to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The money, Yakubu said, was also used for training of health workers to take care of COVID-19 patients and in providing them with allowances to enhance their performance.

The chairman further said that the fund was committed to the organisation of public enlightenment campaigns in the media on the dangers of the pandemic.

He said that the government had selected the General Hospitals in Daura, Baure, Malumfashi, Dutsinma, Kankia and Jibia to be used as isolation centers for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The chairman also disclosed that the state currently had recorded nine cases of COVID-19, with one death.

According to him, Daura local government had recorded eight cases, while Dutsinma has one.

Yakubu explained that the Dutsinma case was a businessman who returned from Lagos.

He also said that the state government had directed the closure of international and national markets in the state to prevent the spread of the disease.

The chairman urged the people to continue to adhere strictly to the guidelines of health experts on the fight against COVID-19 by embracing social distancing, using hand sanitisers, regular hands wash under running water and use of face masks among others.

Yakubu also urged people to continue to pray for an end to the pandemic. (NAN)