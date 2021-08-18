COVID-19: Kano to refund 2,300 intending pilgrims for 2021 Hajj

The Kano State Welfare (KSPWB), said 2,0 intending who deposited money 2021 Hajj pilgrimage will be refunded of their deposits.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the Government of Saudi on June 12, said no foreign will be allowed to perform the Hajj once again this year after Saudi Arabia restricted the annual pilgrimage to citizens and residents.

The Government set a of 60,000 pilgrims in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Secretary of the , Alhaji Muhammad Abba, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

Abba said 5,500 intending pilgrims registered 2021 Hajj in the state.

“Over 200 cheques are ready but the owners have not come for it, we are also processing more cheques,“he said.

Abba called on intending pilgrims who to collect their fare to write, so that their cheques can be issued.

NAN reports that in 2020, only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed to perform the hajj because of COVID-19. (NAN)

