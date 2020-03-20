COVID-19: Kano, Enugu, Port Harcourt airports shut down – FG

In order to stop spread of coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has announced the shutting down of three international airports, from March 21.

Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, named the airports to include Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

He explained that the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would be open but that flights from the 13 COVID-19 high-risk countries, would not be allowed.