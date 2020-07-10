COVID-19: Kaduna unveils 30-bed capacity isolation centre in Jema’a LG

Share the news













The Kaduna State Government has converted the sick Bay of the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Kafanchan into a 30-bed capacity temporary COVID-19 isolation centre in Jema’a Local Government

The 30-bed capacity temporary Covid-19 isolation facility in Kafanchan would service the entire southern Kaduna region until the permanent site proposed at the General Hospital, Kafanchan is built.

The isolation centre is equipped with hospital beds, ambulances with oxygen facilities, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), and would be manned by four Doctors, Pharmacists, Health environmental Scientists, Nurses among other critical personnel.

Conducting the Jema’a Local Government Chairman, Mr Peter Averik, round the facility on Friday, the Medical Director, General Hospital kafanchan, Dr Samuel Kure, said the isolation centre already has on admission two corona virus patients from Zango Kataf Local Government.

Kure explained that the isolation facility would only diagnose and manage Covid-19 patients while the test would still be conducted at the testing center in Kaduna.

In his remarks, Averik thanked Gov. Nasir El-Rufai and the State Task Force on COVID-19 led by the Deputy Gov. Dr Hadiza Balarabe for the initiative, adding that the isolation centre would be instrumental in the fight against the corona virus infection in southern Kaduna and the state in general.

He advised the people to continue to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols. (NAN)

