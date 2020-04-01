COVID-19: Kaduna relaxes curfew

Kaduna State Government has temporarily relaxed the restriction of movement which was imposed throughout the state to check the spread of COVID-19.

In a state broadcast on Wednesday, the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe said that the curfew will be eased from 3pm on Wednesday to 12 midnight on Thursday.

Dr Balarabe said that the measure ‘’ is to enable people to stock up on food and other essentials.’’

According to her, ‘’Subsequently, the restriction of movement will be lifted every Tuesday and Wednesday. Traders in food and other essentials will open their shops on these two days.’’

Dr Balarabe who apologized for the inconvenience that the restriction of movement has caused, said that the decision was taken because of the extraordinary times which was brought about by COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor appealed to the people of the state to still ‘’observe social distancing, avoid crowded places and to wash our hands regularly.’’