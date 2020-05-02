Covid-19: Kaduna records 14 new cases, confirms first death

Kaduna State has 14 more Covid-19 positive results from almajiris who were repatriated from Kano, Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni has confirmed.

Dr Baloni who made the disclosure while briefing the daily meeting of the State Standing Committee on Covid-19 on Saturday, said that

the figure may rise as more test results are awaited.

The Commissioner however assured the Standing Committee that the repatriated almajiris are being accommodated in one location, and have not mingled with the community.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye said that Dr Baloni also told the Standing Committee “that installation of a PCR machine has commenced at the Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital.”

” When accredited by the NCDC, this will increase to three the number of Covid-19 testing labs activated in Kaduna State during this pandemic,” she assured.

The statement said that the “Standing Committee commended the people of Kaduna State for their sacrifice and cooperation in enduring Quarantine Orders that are designed to protect citizens from Covid-19, prevent the spread of the virus from other states and avert the nightmare of community transmission.”

Adekeye noted that the inconveniences being endured by Kaduna State residents require that their sacrifices be complemented by robust enforcement of border lockdowns.

According to him, “this will eliminate both willful and inadvertent spread of Covid-19 by persons crossing state lines in breach of Kaduna State Quarantine Orders and the prohibition of inter-state travel by the Federal Government.”

The Special Adviser encourages citizens “to report anyone who sneaks into the state so that health officials can take swift action.”

Meanwhile, an official reported that one fatality, which is the first COVID-19 death in the state has been recorded.