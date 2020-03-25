Covid-19: Kaduna govt. bans motorcycles, tricycles

Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced total ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles, as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the government has withdrawn all official vehicles and limited the number of passengers in buses to two per row.

The government emphasized that it will not relent in robustly enforcing the preventive measures.

The new measures were announced in a statewide broadcast by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

She said the decision was taken at a meeting of senior government officials chaired by Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai to review the implementation of measures earlier announced and the state’s level of emergency preparedness.

Balarabe reiterated the ban on large gatherings and closure of markets, with the exception of traders in food, medicines and essential items.

“After due review, the Kaduna State Government has decided that further measures are required to strengthen the ongoing preventive efforts.

“The government is ready to suspend all forms of pubic transportation if circumstances compel it.

“However, the operations of motorcycles taxis and tricycles are banned immediately as they do not satisfy the conditions for social distancing.

“In any case, it is illegal under the law of the state to operate motorcycle taxis.

“The buses that are allowed to operate for now must comply to the new rule of not more than two passengers per row.”

She said, “Further to this, the Kaduna State Government will today be taking steps to stop the Abuja-Kaduna train service which needs to be suspended for a few weeks.

“To enhance the state’s capacity for rapid response and contact tracing, monitoring and supervision of surveillance activities should any positive case be identified, the government has directed that all utility vehicles currently assigned to officials or their agencies be recalled immediately.

“The vehicles should be parked in the yard of the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure.

“Drivers of the utility vehicles should also report to the Commissioner of Public Works to submit their contact details.”

The deputy governor said the Government has commenced payment of salaries for March 2020 and advises everyone to practice financial prudence given the tough times that lie ahead.

Balarabe also announced plans to procure food for distribution to the needy.

“The state government is committed to getting food and necessities across to identified vulnerable groups should a lockdown become inevitable.

“The required supplies are being procured while a system of distribution to the persons that most need them is being worked out.

“The state government will continue its enlightenment campaigns in the media to help people stay safe, stay alive and save lives.”

She said the government recognises that compliance with these measures comes with a level of inconvenience and urges the people to understands that they are necessary to keep them safe and alive.

“We don’t want anybody to die when such dangers can be avoided by observing simple preventive measures.”

The deputy governor, therefore, advised residents to wash hands regularly, observe social distancing and stay home, “so that we can all be safe and alive.”(NAN)