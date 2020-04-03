COVID-19: Kaduna Electric ‘ll play its role, supply electricity – Chairman

The Kaduna Electric Distribution Company, has reiterated its commitment to provide uninterrupted power supply to residents in its franchise states, where measures are in place to curb the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was made known by the company’s Chairman, Board of Directors, Alhaji Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, while undertaking a tour of some company’s Injection Substations and service centres in Kaduna on Thursday.

While visiting Abakpa, Mogadishu, Independence Bostal and Dawaki Injection Substations, Alhaji Yusuf commended the Distribution Substation Operations (DSOs), who man the control rooms, the Technical teams, who carry out maintenance work on the lines, to ensure network integrity and all other staff who have been working tirelessly to ensure residents enjoy hitch free services for their commitment to duty in these trying times when demand for power supply is high.

He said Kaduna Electric fully supports the measures taken by the federal government and those of state governments in its franchise to curtail the spread of Covid19 and pledged that barring any faults or reasons beyond its control, the company shall continue supplying uninterrupted power to assist residents cope with the toll of staying indoors during the curfew.

The chairman reminded the staff that they should see their sacrifice as a duty not only to the company but to entire residents of the company’s franchise states and humanity.

He added that in these difficult times all Nigerians particularly the business community have a responsibility to discharge hence must come together to offer selfless service.

He said Kaduna Electric has keyed into the strategies put in place by the authorities to fight the virus and shall provide adequate power to not only residential areas but also to all hospitals, water works, security services and other essential services to ensure they too discharge their duties effectively.

Alhaji Yusuf called on Nigerians to adhere to the advise of health officials and governments and ensure they obverse the relevant protocols to combat the spread of the virus.

He said regular hand washing, use of sanitizers, masks and gloves and maintaining a hygienic lifestyle will help a great deal in protecting individuals and families from the scourge.

He added that beyond the period of the lockdown, Kaduna Electric which has Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states in its franchise will continue striving to deliver qualitative services to all its customers.

