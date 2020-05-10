COVID-19: Journalist tests positive in Bauchi

A journalist working in Bauchi State has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Baba Tela, announced on Saturday.

Tela, who is also the Chairman of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, made the announcement at a news conference at Government House in Bauchi.

The deputy governor, who did not disclose the identity of the journalist, said the journalist belonged to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Bauchi State.

He advised every journalist in the state to go for test to be sure of their COVID-19 status.

“His Excellency, Gov. Bala Mohammad has asked us to tell you that one of you, a member of correspondents’ chapel has tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

“I would strongly advise you all to go for testing to be sure of your COVID-19 status, if you feel like.

“If you want to carry out the test, we have about two thousand testing kits that we can use for you.

“Just come alone and inform us. We will take your sample for investigation,” the deputy governor said.

This is the first case of a journalist testing positive for coronavirus in Bauchi State. (NAN)