COVID-19: Jos North LG warns schools to adhere to safety protocols or face sanctions

Mr Shehu Usman, Chairman, Management Committee of Jos North Local Government of Plateau, on Thursday warned that disciplinary action would be taken against any public or private schools in the area found violating the safety protocols against the spread of COVID-19 put in place by the government. Usman gave the warning while speaking to journalists shortly after a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Jos.

He said that adhering to the safety protocols was paramount in order to check the spread of the second wave of the pandemic currently ravaging the world. ”We have actually set-up a committee for the enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols,and by Jan. 22,we shall be going round to monitor the level of compliance “Any school that is not adhering to these non pharmaceutical protocols would be made to face disciplinary action,”he said.

The chairman said that the committee would also look at the issue of exorbitant school fees charged by some proprietors of private schools in the state with a view to effecting a downward review.

“The committee will also meet with school proprietors on the issue of hike of school fees toward a downward review to enable average parents to afford the rates,” he said. (NAN)