COVID-19: Jimoh Ibrahim donates N40m to Ondo

Mr Jimoh Ibrahim, business mogul and philanthropist, on Thursday donated N40 million to Ondo State to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on the people of the state.

Ibrahim presented N10 million cheques each of four different banks to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the Government House, Akure.

He said that the donation was to assist the state procure equipment and palliatives for the less privileged in the state.

Ibrahim further called for assistance from stakeholders in the country for better investment in the health sector.

According to him, the state government should be assisted with accurate data on the affected persons as well as in establishing isolation and treatment centers in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He also suggested the involvement of private hospitals in the management of the coronavirus patients.

Responding, Gov. Akeredolu, appreciated Ibrahim for the donation and pledged that it would be judiciously utilised.

Akeredolu, who observed that private hospitals had been of assistance in detecting the virus, encouraged the residents to abide by government’s directives COVID-19 prevention.

“Let us ensure that we maintain social distancing at all times, wash our hands with soap and use hand sanitsers.

“As you know, we have established isolation centers in our three senatorial districts. Your suggestion on private hospitals will be looked into.

“What has happened today has not come as a surprise; we all know how dear Ondo State is to Jimoh Ibrahim.

“We have not had many people that have done this; just a few banks,” he said. (NAN)