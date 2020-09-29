COVID-19: Jigawa Govt to reopen schools soon – Badaru

Share the news













The Jigawa Government says it will announce details on schools’ reopening across the state on Monday, Oct. 5.

The state Governor, Muhammad Badaru made this known while fielding questions from newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

Badaru said the state ministry of education was currently studying the condition of schools in the state, as well as looking at models of other states that have reopened theirs.

He explained that the ministry was also looking at how to decongest the schools in order to ensure that students observe adequate social distancing and other guidelines on the prevention of the COVID-19.

“By Monday next week, we will announce the date to reopen schools in the state.

“The ministry of education is currently studying the condition of the schools and also looking at the models of other states.

“As you’re all aware, our schools were already congested even before COVID-19.

“So, now we’re looking at ways to decongest them in order to ensure that students are able to observe social distancing,” he said.

To achieve this, the governor pointed out that the ministry was considering applying morning and afternoon system of teaching in the schools.

Badaru, however, described shortage of teachers as one of the major challenges that may prevent the schools from operating morning and afternoon system.

According to him, all teachers must comply with all guidelines on the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic, including personal hygiene.

Badaru further assured stakeholders that the state would create a system where all students, irrespective of class would be able to resume.

“We will also ensure that all students, particularly boarding ones, are tested regularly,” he said. (NAN)

