Covid-19: Jiba tasks FCT residents on safety measures

Honourable Micah Jiba, a Member House of Representative in the Federal Capital Territory, has called on residents of FCT to take proactive and safety measures to help tackle the spread of covid-19 pandemic in the area.

Mr Jiba, representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, made the call in an interview Newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, all hands must be on deck in order to contain and win the war against COVID-19 pandemic, by maintaining social distances and personal hygiene.

He said hand washing has been proven by several studies to be the most cost-effective intervention in the prevention of communicable diseases.

“If we do not take ownership of the fight of this pandemic as residents of FCT, our inaction may eventually cause us more pain than we can bear.

“This virus is not a joking matter, we should endeavour to wash our hands regularly, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distances.

“We should try to stay indoors, and this must be followed religiously so as to contain the further spread and win the war against the virus,” he said.

The House member also urged the residents to stop shaking hands, touching, hugging, and kissing in order to stop the further spread of the virus.

However, he urged the public to keep their surroundings clean and regulatory wash their hands with soap and water and use hand sanitisers. (NAN)