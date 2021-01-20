COVID-19: Itire-Ikate Local Council distributes protective materials to 9 primary schools

The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Dr Ahmed Apatira, has distributed some COVID-19 protective materials and school furniture to nine public primary schools in the LCDA . The items included 1,000 school furniture, twin desks and chairs, 2,000 high quality locally made school sandals and locally fabricated standalone hand washing water tank and basins. Also given were COVID-19 protective materials such as face shields, nose masks, protective hand gloves, 25 liters of alcohol based hand sanitisers and 25 liters of liquid soap.

Apatira in a statement on Wednesday said that the gesture was to stem the tide of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world. “We distributed COVID-19 protective materials such as face shields, nose masks and protective hand gloves. “We also shared locally fabricated standalone hand washing water tank and basins with 25 liters of alcohol based hand sanitisers and 25 liters of liquid soap to all nine public primary schools in the LCDA.

“At least the materials will help the pupils in keeping safe while at the school premises,” he said. The chairman said the importance of curtailing the spread of the pandemic in the society prompted the distribution of the COVID-19 support materials. According to him, such development will complement the initial distribution done by Lagos State Government to all public schools in the State. The chairman added that the materials and equipment provided would enhance convenient and healthy teaching and learning process in the classroom.

“The equipment offered will enhance learning and teaching process by the teachers to pupils of Itire-Ikate communities during this COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. Apatira said that in pursuance of a more robust vocabulary power for children of the LCDA, 500 Spelling Bee Dictionaries were also distributed to Primary and Secondary schools.

The council boss said it would adequately prepared them for the task ahead and ultimately position the schools as the best among equals during future quiz competition. (NAN)