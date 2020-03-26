COVID-19: Islamic organisation suspends conference, urges participants to offer prayers

An Islamic group, Dairat Jafariyat Fitorikat Tijaniyah Islamic Organisation of Nigeria, has suspended its world conference, as a preventive measure against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.



In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Abdullahi Abdulwahab, in Abuja on Thursday, the organisation urged its members to continue their regular prayers at home, observe personal hygiene and obey government directives.



“As a law-abiding organisation, we are suspending indefinitely, our Worldwide Grand Annual Maolud Nabbiy celebrations and all other related activities, in line with the stay at home orders by governments at all levels.

“This decision was informed by the menacing spread of COVID-19 and in consonance with the Islamic principles of ‘preservation of life, prevention of harm and proactive response to any impending danger.



“Our organisation shall abide by government’s recommendations and update members about developments as they unfold,” the statement said.

It said that while many of its members might find this unprecedented decision very uncomfortable, it was for the good of the community and in compliance with the Islamic response to viral diseases.



“Therefore, Dairat Jafariyat Fitorikat Tijaniyah Islamic Organisation of Nigeria, under the leadership of Maolana Sheikh Abdulwahab Issa Tijani, has suspended its worldwide conference, slated for April 10 and 11 at Saki in Oyo State due to COVID-19.

“It is imperative for the missioners, National Executive Committee, Board of Trustees and members of the society at large to strictly adhere to the laws of the land.



“The suspension of activities shall take effect immediately and until further notice.

“We encourage all to continue their regular prayers at home, observe personal hygiene and be consistent with their Wasifah, Adhkar and other individual prayers,” Abdulwahab said. (NAN)