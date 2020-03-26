COVID-19: IPMAN assures Nigerians of supply, distribution of petroleum products

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Kano chapter, has assured the people of sustained supply and distribution of petroleum products, as the country battles coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman of IPMAN in Kano, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, gave the assurance shortly after the chapter’s emergency meeting in Kano on Thursday.

Danmalam said the association was duty bound to rise to the occasion and contribute its own quota in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“In consideration of the pivotal role petroleum products play in the economy, IPMAN as an essential service provider, will keep all its outlets open for business.

“This is to lessen the impact of the restrictions placed on people and businesses,” he said.

The chairman urged government to continue to open all access to petroleum products for lifting to marketers.

“IPMAN further urged the NNPC, DPR, PPPRA, PEF and other stakeholders in the downstream sector of the industry, to complement government’s effort in facilitating smooth and efficient unbroken chain of supply and distribution of products seamlessly.

“Members are also urged to adhere strictly to the advice and directives of health officials from the Federal and State Ministries of Health, NCDC and local health officials.

“Our members, and indeed the public, should pay attention to personal hygiene, ensure a safe social distance, always wear face masks and hand gloves as well as wash hands with soap and apply sanitisers,” he added. (NAN)