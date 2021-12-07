COVID-19 Intervention Fund: ICPC investigates University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, others

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has commenced an investigation into the utilisation of the N950 COVID-19 Intervention Fund by the University of Port Harcourt Hospital and all other health that benefited from the COVID-19 Intervention Fund of the Federal Government.


This follows an alleged violation of the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 by the beneficiaries of the Fund.


An immediate investigation by the Commission into the utilisation of the N950 intervention fund by the hospital in Port Harcourt has therefore been initiated.


The Commission said further that it has obtained documents from the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and the University of Port Harcourt Hospital that would assist in its investigation of the utilisation of the COVID-19 Intervention Fund by the health institutions.


The Federal Government had approved and released the sum of N950 each to 52 Federal Hospitals and Medical Centres under its Economic Sustainability Plan for the building and furnishing of Molecular Laboratories, Isolation Centres, 10 bedded Intensive Care Units (ICU), and procurement of Personnel Protective Equipment.

