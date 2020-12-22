COVID-19 intervention: FG awards 2 road projects to Kebbi –FERMA

The Federal Government has awarded two road projects to Kebbi, out of five projects proposed under COVID-19 intervention special programme, according to Rilwanu Usman, Engineer-in-charge for the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in the state.
Usman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in an interview, in Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday, that the Federal Government’s COVID-19 intervention was to ensure that important federal roads were maintained and their serviceability restored, to enhance the economic well being of citizens.
Usman added that the other three road projects for the state were expected to go through the Ministerial Tenders’ Board for approval.
“The awarded roads are: Birnin Kebbi – Jega road, the 1.7 km Dumberu junction along the same Birnin Kebbi – Jega road, and it has attained 30 stage of completion now.
“Other roads awaiting ministerial tenders’ board approval under the COVID-19 intervention are: Melando- Ngaski- Warra road, Rijau- Ribah- Wasagu road and Argungu – Bui road. The roads will be done immediately as soon as the contracts are awarded,” he said.
He also explained that the five projects were selected for their economic and agricultural importance to the people of the state.
Usman assured that all federal roads that posed challenges to motorists in the state would be covered under the COVID-19 intervention. (NAN).
Leave a Reply