COVID-19 intervention: FG awards 2 road projects to Kebbi –FERMA

The Federal Government has awarded two road projects to Kebbi, out of five projects proposed under COVID-19 intervention special programme, according to Rilwanu Usman, Engineer-in-charge for the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in the state.

Usman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in an interview, in Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday, that the Federal Government’s COVID-19 intervention was to ensure that important federal roads were maintained and their serviceability restored, to enhance the economic well being of citizens.

Usman added that the other three road projects for the state were expected to go through the Ministerial Tenders’ Board for approval.