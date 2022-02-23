COVID-19 infection drops to 27 on Tuesday from 38 on Monday – NCDC

By Racheal Abujah

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections went on the decline again on Tuesday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 27 new infections in four states and the FCT.

Tuesday’s figure was 11 cases down from the 38 infections recorded on Monday.

On Tuesday, Lagos State recorded 12 new cases, followed by the FCT, which recorded eight cases, while Katsina State recorded five new cases.

Kano and Rivers states recorded one case each, the NCDC stated on Wednesday.

No life was lost to the virus on Tuesday, it added.

It stated also that the 27 new infections made Nigeria’s total to hit 254,352 cases as at Tuesday.

The centre also stated that 53 victims of the virus were discharged from isolation centres on Tuesday, raising the number of victims so far discharged to 230,846.

It noted that 3,142 lives had been lost to the virus in Nigeria since the index case was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020. (NAN)

