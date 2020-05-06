COVID-19: INEC deploys 20 additional vehicles to Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed 20 additional vehicles to Sokoto State to assist the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 with logistic needs in combating the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okoye said the commission approved the deployment of the 20 additional vehicles from its fleet to assist the task force to achieve its avowed commitment to support the national effort at combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 20 additional pick up vans, which are being released at the request of the task force, will be deployed to Sokoto state to facilitate the movement of medical personnel for contact tracing.

“The commission will continue to collaborate with all agencies and stakeholders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country,” he said.

Okoye appealed to all citizens to join in the efforts at combating the pandemic by complying with the advice of the medical authorities and observing all protocols and directives issued by them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had, so far, deployed 159 of its vehicles to nine states for the movement of medical personnel, contact tracing, surveillance/laboratory testing and infection prevention/control in efforts to contain the pandemic.

INEC earlier on April 3, deployed about 100 vehicles to six states- Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Kano and Rivers States as well as FCT.

The commission later released 39 additional vehicles to Kano and Plateau States on April 29. (NAN)