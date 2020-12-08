COVID-19: Indonesian firm says China’s Sinovac vaccine 97-per-cent effective

Indonesian company set to produce vaccines on Tuesday said data from a late-stage trial in Indonesia indicates that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech has 97-per-cent efficacy.

Iwan Setiawan, spokesperson for Indonesia’s state-owned vaccine maker, Bio Farma, told a press conference that based on “preliminary data, one month into the trial, we can say that its efficacy is up to 97 per cent.’’

He cautioned however, that an immune response produced by the vaccine did not necessarily translate to protection from COVID-19 adding that “we’ll find out in January.’’