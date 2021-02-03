COVID-19: Indian Govt. rejects longer factory working hours

The Indian Central Government on Wednesday rejected proposals by local governments to extend working hours in factories to make up for the production loss due to the lockdown imposed during COVID-19 pandemic.
The draft ordinances or bills from different state governments are seeking amendments in the existing factories laws.
Santosh Kumar Gangwar, a Member of Parliament and a labour and employment ministry official, said in a written reply at the parliament, “This ministry has not agreed to extend the working hours.’’
The Indian government in late March 2020 imposed a nationwide lockdown in efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
The lockdown badly hit production in factories and impacted India’s economy. (Xinhua/NAN)
