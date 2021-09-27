COVID-19: Imo state leads as NCDC announces 255 additional infections

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday posted 255 additional COVID-19  infections Imo state leading table in infections.

NCDC reported 255 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19-related death on Sunday, as deadly virus continues to rage in Africa in its third wave.

agency disclosed this on its official on Monday on Morning.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that additional 255 COVID-19 infections, on Monday, indicates an increase from 210 cases reported on Saturday.

It added that 255 new cases bring total number of infections in country to 204,456, while the fatality toll increased to 2,681.

NCDC said latest positive samples were recorded in five states and FCT – Imo (124), Lagos (72), FCT (36), Rivers (16), Enugu (6) and Kano (1).

Monday’s report includes backlogs of confirmed (124) and discharged (140) cases for Imo State from Sept. 20 – 26,  2021.

“Zero cases were reported from Bauchi, Benue, Nasarawa, Osun and States,” it stated.

Public Health Agency stated that new figure, a total of 192,628 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC added that over 2,997,060 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 9,147. (NAN)

