COVID-19: Imo residents in partial compliance with lockdown order

Residents of Owerri, the Imo capital have partially complied with the state government’s lockdown order .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shops, markets and malls have remained locked although commercial motorists have continued to operate with only a few security hitches as at Tuesday.

Also, banks in the metropolis are still operational with a few roadside food vendors spotted along the Owerri – Umuahia and Owerri-Aba express roads.

Some intra-state motorists, who spoke with NAN, however, complained about lack of passengers, attributing it to the government imposed lockdown.

Mr Isaac Abuchi, a bus driver said, “There are more police checkpoints now but we still pick passengers even though there are only a few of them “.

Also, Mr Chibuike Uba, a motorcyclist and father of four said that he came out to look for daily bread as according to him, palliatives were yet to reach his family.

“Over the radio, I hear of palliatives in the form of food items and money. My family has not received any of this and we already exhausted our reserve. So I came out to look for our daily bread,” Uba said.

Mrs Chioma Opurum, a passenger, noted that there was no measure on social distancing for passengers.

She advised the state government to mandate commercial motorists to carry a stipulated number of passengers in line with the federal government regulations for social distancing.

“It is careless on the part of drivers to neglect social distancing in the present circumstances. But I know that a government regulation limiting the number of passengers for each bus will take care of that,” she said.

NAN also reports that banks in Owerri were observing the regulation on social distancing while also screening customers.

A security official of First Bank, Emekuku, Owerri, Mr Emmanuel Iwueke said that the screening was in compliance with directions from the branch manager.

He added that sanitizers and buckets for hand washing were additional provisions by the bank’s management to check possible spread of the Coronavirus.

It will be recalled that Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma had on Thursday in a statewide broadcast reiterated his government’s commitment to the fight against Coronavirus.

The governor had also advised the Imo residents to remain compliant with the sit-at-home order as a measure to check the spread of the virus while announcing palliatives in the form of food items to help sustain the masses during the period. (NAN)