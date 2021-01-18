COVID-19: Imo Government postpones schools resumption until Jan. 25 

The Imo Government has postponed resumption of schools in the state until Jan. 25 Schools due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha said.

Ikegwuoha, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri on Monday, said the postponement was as a result of rising cases of COVID-19 in the urban areas of Owerri West, North and the Owerri Municipal Local Government Areas.

He further said that monitoring teams of the state Ministry of Health and that of Education would ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol on the part of schools as a prerequisite for resumption.