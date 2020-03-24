COVID-19: Imams suspend congregational Friday, five daily prayers in Kaduna

The council of Imams and Ulama, Kaduna State Chapter, has suspended the congregational Friday and five daily prayers whose population exceeded 20 persons until further notice due to COVID 19 pandemic.

Malam Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, Secretary General of the council, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“We advice all Juma’at Mosque and all five daily prayers whose population exceeds 20 to suspend congregational prayers until further notice.

“The Council insisted that this directive is in accordance with the teaching of Prophet Muhammad, may peace and mercy of Allah be upon him.”

He also urged all Muslims to adhere strictly to all precautionary advice against the spread of corona virus COVID 19 in Nigeria.

“We also urge the people of Kaduna state to ensure strict adherence to public health advises at all times to avoid contracting and spreading of the corona virus.”

Arrigassiyu said the council appreciated the proactive measures taken by the Kaduna state Government to curtail the spread of this virus.

The Council appealed to well to do individuals to assist their neighbours, who might find it difficult to take care of themselves, at this very difficult period.

“The council appeal to Muslims to intensify prayers for Allah’s intervention so that the corona virus case never find it way to Kaduna state and all other parts of Nigeria that is yet to reach and cure those already infected,” Arrigassiyu said (NAN)