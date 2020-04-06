COVID-19: ILO postpones International Labour Conference till 2021

The Governing Body of the International Labour Organisation has postponed its annual International Labour Conference (ILC) until 2021 due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ILO’s Governing Body in a statement on Monday said the deferred session of the annual International Labour Conference was originally scheduled for May 25 to June 5, 2020 in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Its decision was taken in the light of severe worldwide travel restrictions due to the pandemic, and the need to ensure the health and well-being of delegates and staff.

“The 109th session of the Conference will now take place in June 2021.

“As a consequence of this decision, the associated 338th and 339th sessions of the ILO Governing Body, scheduled for May 25 and June 6, 2020 respectively, will also not take place.

“Despite the deferral of the conference, the ILO and all its offices around the world are operational and will continue to work closely with its constituents, development partners and the multilateral system,” it said.

It also said the Organisation was directing significant efforts toward addressing policy and technical responses to the pandemic, for the immediate and long term.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ILO meets once a year in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss key world of work issues, craft and adopt International Labour Standards and monitor their implementation.

The conference brings together government, workers and employer representatives of the ILO’s 187 member States.(NAN)