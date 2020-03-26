Covid-19: Ignore debate about numbers, stay at home –CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), says people should ignore the debates about the number of people that should be in a religious gathering and obey the “Stay at Home’’ advice.

The Chairman CAN, Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab who stated this in a press statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna, noted that their attention has been drawn to unnecessary debates going-on among the public about the fight against Covid-19.

According to him, the confusion is how many people should be in a gathering or meet at a religious function.

“Consequently, we in CAN wish to appeal to all to ignore the debates about numbers and simply obey the advice to “Stay at Home.”

“CAN strongly opposes the idea of exposing our faithful or family members to contacting the deadly virus by holding large gatherings, justifying that the gatherings have 10, 20 or 50 persons only.

“How do we verify that no person among the 10, 20 or 50 has the virus and if it happens that one has the virus, the possibility is that the virus will spread to others until the populace is affected,’’ he said.

Accordingly, CAN appeals to all who love God and worshippers in the Church, that the most honorable way to guide against the spread of Corona Virus pandemic is to close the doors of churches for now, suspending all gatherings until the virus is under control.

“We must sincerely support government’s efforts in the fight against Corona virus by obeying and following all health instructions and advice.

“Christian leaders must not be seen disobeying government orders. It is time to show the true light of the gospel that we preach.

“Pastors must honestly remind Christians that God accepts and honours prayer, Bible Study and songs observed and offered at home or in our closets.

“Let us learn from the fight people of good conscience all over the world are waging against this virus.

“If the USA, Europe and other developed countries, with good medical facilities, are losing loved ones in record numbers, their travails should teach us in Nigeria to redouble our efforts and ensure that this virus does not spread in our land, home, places of worship,” Hayab said. (NAN)