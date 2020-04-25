COVID-19: IDU treatment center boosted with 100 beds

The Idu isolation and treatment center set up by the FCT Administration for management of COVID-19 patients has received a donation of 100 beds and mattresses from the Binani Group of Companies.

Receiving the items on behalf of the FCTA, the Hounourable Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello thanked the company for the kind gesture and said the donation will further boost the capacity of the center to cater for the medical needs of COVID-19 patients in the FCT.

The Minister revealed that the Idu Isolation Center already had 306 beds installed and the donation from Binani Group will bring the total number of installed beds to 406. He described the donation as very timely and significant, adding that will go a long way in aiding the fight against COVID-19.

Malam Bello said, “On behalf of the FCT Administration and the entire frontline medical staff here, we assure you that these instruments that you have brought will go a long way because as I earlier mentioned, we now have a capacity, with your contribution, to be able to house over 400 patients”.

Malam Bello also thanked the founder of the Company, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed who he described as a visionary business woman and philanthropist.

Speaking earlier, the Group Managing Director of Binani Group, Hajia Aminatu Dahiru Chiroma, said that the Company was making the donation as a show of solidarity with the FCT Administration and residents of the FCT in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

While commending the FCT Administration in its efforts at fighting the pandemic she said, “On behalf of all the stakeholders of Binani Group of Companies, we like to particularly commend the FCT Minister and the Minister of State, together with their team and health officials at all levels, for their efforts in fighting the virus. We are commending you enormously and we appreciate you.”

The Idu Isolation and treatment center is one of the treatment centers of the FCT Administration put up specifically to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the FCT.

The donation from the Binani Group is the latest in a long list of private sector organisations that have contributed to the FCT’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Territory.