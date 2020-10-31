COVID-19: Idu 500-bed treatment, Isolation centre still operational — FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has not shut down the Idu COVID-19 treatment and Isolation centre.

Dr Mohammed Kawu, the Acting Secretary, FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

“This is contrary to a report published in the online edition of one of the national dailies on Friday, Oct. 30.

“While it is true that the FCTA has closed down some isolation centres following a reduction in the number of hospitalised covid-19 patients recently, Idu centre is still functional and receiving patients.

“We only closed down two isolation centres, the Asokoro and Karu General hospitals which were earlier converted to isolation centres but have now been returned to their original use.

“But the Idu Isolation centre which is a 500-bed facility is still opened and managing COVID-19 patients.”

He said the FCT Administration has no intention to close down the Idu centre for now until all necessary parameters have been put in place.

The acting secretary noted that COVID-19 was still prevalent and “we cannot take chances.”

Kawu, however, said that there had been a significant drop in the number of people coming down with the disease in the FCT.

He appealed to residents to continue with the observation of the non-pharmacological preventive measures of washing of hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser.

The acting secretary also urged FCT residents to continue to wear face masks, observe physical and social distancing and avoid large gatherings. (NAN)