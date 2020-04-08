COVID-19: IBEDC donates over N100m relief materials

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc says it has earmarked about N100 million as part of its corporate social responsibility and contributions toward mitigating the health hazards and hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for the donation of relief items to the states it operates in.

The company also said it would support the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan with a donation of N5 million for the purchase of critical medical supplies needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company in a statement on Wednesday quoted its Chief Operating Officer, Mr John Ayodele, represented by the Regional Head for Ibadan, Mr Peter Oyelami as saying this at the presentation of the relief items to the Oyo State Government.

Ayodele applauded the proactive measures the federal and state governments had put in place in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We realised that we need to join hands with the government like other public spirited Nigerians and organisations have done in the fight against COVID-19.

“Specifically, we are donating food items worth Ten Million Naira for Oyo state.

The quantities are 2,500pcs of 5kg bags of rice, 3000pcs of 1kg of semovita and 1,500 cartons of noodles.

“These donations are being replicated across all the states within our coverage area throughout the week and the next.