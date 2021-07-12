COVID-19: I didn’t say Delta Variant killed 2 in Oyo- Official

July 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Covid-19, Health, News, Project 0



Olabode Ladipo, the Oyo State Incident Manager and Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, says it is misleading to say COVID-19 Delta variant has two persons in the state.

Ladipo made the clarification while with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan, following reports in some online media two residents of the state were by the deadly virus.

the Delta variant two people in the state was not what said.

“As part of our surveillance strategy for COVID-19, we took samples from quite a of people, including some dead persons.

“We sent the samples to The African Centre of for the Genomics of Infectious Disease (ACEGID), Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.

“We then discovered some of the cases had the Delta variant of the Coronavirus.

didn’t say that dead persons were killed by the Delta variant; let us not create unnecessary public panic,” he said.

According to him, made it clear that the sample was taken after death, and so it would be unfair to say they died from complications of the Delta strain.

“We didn’t much opportunity to assess the client for a long period before death.

“It could arisen from a coexisting morbidity which complicated the infection

“As such, the point is that the variant was isolated from samples taken from the deceased,” Oladipo explained.

He, therefore, appealed to the state residents to consistently apply all guidelines earlier stipulated by the task force.

“I will be more comfortable, if I see people wearing their masks again; lots of people abandoned some of these crucial preventive measures.

“The Delta variant has virtually the same symptoms as the earlier ones: coughs, breathlessness, but with this variant, which is more transmissible, significantly, is muscular pain and more of diarrhoea.

“Also, yesterday, we admitted two people based on breathlessness.

“It is not true that the Delta variant doesn’t have symptoms, it does have symptoms,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,