COVID-19: I am in sound spirit, says Bauchi Governor, Muhammad

Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi, says he is in a sound and good spirit, in spite of testing positive to coronavirus.

His Senior Special Assistant, Muktar Gidado, stated this in a good will message on Friday.

The statement quoted the governor as regretting that his condition would not allow him to serve his dear people at this critical time of need.

While stressing that the challenges were surmount able, Mohammad thanked well wishers for their concern, care, prayers as well as their love, encouragement and good wishes.

“By God’s grace; we shall have the courage, strength and faith to overcome all the tribulations.

“God is the Greatest! He is sufficient and merciful; may these tests be the utmost expiation of our sins, limitations and inadequacies.

“Insha Allah; we shall overcome with humility. I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria, Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity and poverty.

“Thank God, I am still leading the fight against our numerous challenges from isolation,” he said.