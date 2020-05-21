COVID-19: Humanitarian Affairs Minister donates palliatives to orphanages in FCT

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has on Thursday donated palliatives to orphanages in the FCT.

Farouq said her visit to the orphanage homes is in recognition of the mandate of her ministry to provide intervention that brings succour to citizens, even though the welfare of orphanages rests with the core mandate of the Ministry of Women Affairs.

“Am delighted at this unique opportunity of joining you today. The point has been made that in times of crisis, the vulnerable members of our community are often the most impacted.

“When I speak of the vulnerable I speak of our elderly, people living with disability, women with children, young children and those separated by circumstances from their families and loved ones.

“Two weeks ago, we paid a similar visit to the cluster of People Living with Disabilities at Karmajiji. And last week, we called on the Elderly people at Karshi.

“I want to commend the management of the homes taking care of our children who have, through no fault of theirs, been denied the warmth of home and hearth.

“As Africans we know that it takes a village to raise a child, so by joining you today, we are forming a village of the concerned who are coming together in solidarity to show love and support to a key segment of our vulnerable population.

“Part of my remit as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Developement is to provide humanitarian interventions that bring relief to our citizens both at home and abroad.

“It is in recognition of that mandate that we are here today even though the welfare of orphanages rests with and is a core mandate of the Ministry of Woman Affairs.”

The Minister noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had presented an unprecedented humanitarian, economic and health crisis, adding that all hands must be on deck to help the vulnerable population navigate the crisis.

“This is at the core of our visit today and we hope that as we distribute these food items, the beneficiaries will have one more reason to smile today.

“We have identified through consultation with homes, NGOs and CSOs, 25 orphanages which will be impacted by this intervention.

“Five of those are present here and they include – Anawim Homes (Poorest of the Poor), Gwagwalada; Holy Family Sisters of the Needy; Halal Children, Lugbe; Al-Ansar Home, Kuje and St Mary’s Home for Orphans, Gwagwalada.

“These homes and orphanages will receive 500 bags of rice and other food items.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is essentially a flag off because we will be extending our solidarity and support to other orphanages across the country,” she said.

The Minister thanked the management of these homes as well as the NGOs and CSOs who continue to provide support and guidance, while promising to evolve strategies for providing humanitarian support to the vulnerable population at this critical time in the nation’s history.

“Working together, we will overcome and survive these challenging times which is why I implore you to stay safe, maintain social distancing and follow all the hygiene protocols,” the she concluded.

